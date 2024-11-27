When city streets haven’t been repaired for 100 years, have drainage issues, few sidewalks and barely a patch of grass, most communities would beg for upgrades.
Unique Minneapolis enclave skeptical of city’s planned redevelopment
The Logan Park industrial district in northeast Minneapolis, anchored by brick-paved Quincy Street, is a rare industrial zoned community for artists. Some residents believe design plans for redevelopment will lead to displacement.
But there are plenty of people in and around northeast Minneapolis’ Logan Park industrial district who would argue for no upgrades at all — or at least stopping at smooth pavement and proper stormwater drainage.
The area of the city, known for its annual Art-A-Whirl event, is rare: an industrial-zoned community that has drawn large numbers of artists to live and work there. Quincy Street north of Broadway, with its stretches of uneven brick road, has given the area a beloved hallmark and a pedestrian-friendly feel.
“There’s a vibe to the atmosphere,” said Charlie Haumersen, an artist who lives in the area. “It’s freeing.”
But the enclave is now being targeted by the city for a major road reconstruction project in 2026 that includes added sidewalks and greenery. Working artists are worried it could disrupt delivery services.
The design plans leave some residents suspicious that the city is setting up the area for further development, threatening its charm and potentially pricing out artists.
The project was the subject of two public town halls last week, where many attendees were exasperated by the designs. Final design recommendations are expected to be shared with the public in early 2025, before the City Council votes on whether to approve the project.
“Is the endgame to displace artists and set up a bunch of coffee shops?” asked Eddie Phillips, the founder of Boom Island Woodworking, which is housed in an industrial building with other artists in the district. “I don’t know.”
An industrial zone with charm
The city’s project focuses on about eight blocks of road in an area north of Broadway Street and east of Monroe Street, where many of the roads were last rebuilt more than 100 years ago.
Long ago, it was an area where lightbulbs, heating equipment, mattresses and other items were manufactured. Its old warehouses have since become occupied by artists, who moved in after being displaced by development in the North Loop, and a smattering of breweries, eateries and other public spaces.
Anna Becker, the executive director of the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association, said this artist enclave is one of the few in the U.S. to be zoned industrial and not anchored by a big museum or gallery.
“It’s very rare,” she said.
Quincy Street is perhaps the best-known stretch in the area and is an example of what makes it a challenge to redevelop. A small collection of spots for drinks and food, along with a gym, runs next to artist workspaces, which field supply deliveries on a regular basis.
That means trucks are often in the area and foot traffic is not heavy, residents said. There are no sidewalks for much of the block, and vehicles are forced to drive slow because the road is narrow, uneven and patchy with brick.
But that’s what some people like about the area. Residents described how it has “organically” become a street where cars share the road with walkers.
“The conditions suck for driving and has made it wonderful walking,” said Seth Stattmiller, owner of Recovery Bike Shop. “[That] is part of the charm.”
Pedestrian access bumps up against artists’ needs
Concerns over the city’s design plans, which were shown to the public Nov. 20, tend to center on what will happen to the brick streets and whether street parking and loading dock access will be preserved for artists.
Katie White, a transportation planner on the project, said the city is considering preserving the bricks. But the neighborhood lacks a historic designation, and the bricks have fewer protections as a result.
Several artists who work in the neighborhood said the addition of sidewalks and green space would mean they have fewer street parking spaces, which are critical for loading and unloading supplies for their business.
They argued the district is not meant for pedestrians and has little foot traffic as it is. The bumpy roads are also a deterrent for speeding cars. Going back to 2019, the area has not documented any fatal or severe injury crashes, according to project documents.
“This transforms it into something that doesn’t work for the working artists,” said Ben Janssens, who runs a sign manufacturing business, of the designs.
On top of that, the area has already seen two large apartment buildings go up in recent years, and the arts community believes developers have kept their eye trained on the area. Were it to become less industrial and more pedestrian-friendly, their anxiety about gentrification will only ramp up.
“From the taxpayer perspective, big restaurants and condos might make more money for the city,” said Kat Amjadi, a ceramicist.
But White and other city staff defended the need for pedestrian facilities. The city has a transportation policy that prioritizes walkers, bikers, rollers and transit users over vehicles. The Logan Park industrial area lacks accessibility for disabled pedestrians. And, they argued, industrial areas are most in need of pedestrian spaces.
“When you’re in a truck-heavy environment, that is when it is most important to protect the pedestrians, when they are more at-risk, when there are odd behaviors happening — [trucks] going in reverse or whatever,” White said. “That is something that is consistent with previous projects we’ve done in industrial areas.”
