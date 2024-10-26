Readers Write: How faith interacts with inclusion, politics and nationalism

I was saddened to read about Dunk’s experience as an LGBTQ person in local area churches. Unfortunately, this has been the experience of far too many LGBTQ Christians. Utilizing biblical scholarship, many churches realize and affirm the beauty and holiness of all of God’s people. The national United Church of Christ has affirmed marriage equality since 2005 and ordained the first openly gay Christian minister in 1972. Although this may not be true in greater Minnesota, all UCC churches in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area are open and affirming for people across the gay, lesbian, nonbinary and transgender spectrum. The church I serve, Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ, has been open and affirming since the 1990s. We performed gay marriages well before they were recognized by state law and our LGBTQ members serve in every area of leadership.