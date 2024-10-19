Does your church discriminate against LGBTQ people? Are you sure?

At my most generous, I lament that my investment in those churches wasted my time and theirs. At my most cynical, I wonder if it’s an explicit scam to collect tithes and volunteer hours from liberal and moderate Christians who might find another church if they actually knew the truth of what their church stood for. Do church leaders believe that people don’t care whether they discriminate or not? Or is ambiguity a strategy to avoid being associated with a deeply unpopular stance? One clear tell: if they respond to accusations of discrimination with vague platitudes like “I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone” (actor Chris Pratt) or “It should break our hearts that often we are known more for what we are against than what we are for” (activist and author Shane Claiborne), it’s a strategy.