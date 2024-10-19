Believe what they do, not what they say

I learned as a pastor that big money meant reliance on big givers who were often squeamish about Bible passages and Christian traditions like the Scripture quoted above and about Gospel teachings that leaned toward inclusion rather than hatred and judgment. After all, that judgment and hatred operated most in these sorts of churches not as condemnation of people in the pews, but as an opportunity to separate the people in the pews (or auditorium theater-style seating) from the “bad people” out there. The demonization of LGBTQ+ people, or of immigrants, or liberals, was intended to make people in the church feel righteous and good. It was needed not as a stick but as a carrot so that people could ensure that their ticket to heaven was punched, regardless of their commitment to Jesus’ Social Gospel, unlike those other “bad” people.