Readers Write: Government efficiency, abortion access, mining, taxes, architecture

I want to kindly correct three inaccurate assertions in this letter. First, the excellent care and necessary D&C she received in Minnesota is also legal in Texas, and in all fifty states of the Union. There is not even one state that has a law in place that would not allow doctors to remove the placenta after her “natural abortion” to save her life. I do not believe the writer was purposely trying to deceive, but more than likely he has been continually misinformed of the truth by both inaccurate reporting in the media and purposely deceptive editorial writing. Not to mention dishonest politicians trying to get elected. Second, there is no exodus from states like Texas that have outlawed abortion. In fact, the population of Texas is growing at a rate significantly faster than the state of Minnesota’s.