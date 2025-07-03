Minnesotan with troubling driving history runs stop sign and causes fatal crash, State Patrol says

A pickup truck driver failed to obey a stop sign in east-central Minnesota and caused a crash that killed the other motorist and critically injured a passenger, officials said Thursday.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday near Hinckley on Hwy. 48, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Cory Shawn Olson, 48, of Cambridge, Minn., was heading south on Wildlife Road, “failed to stop at the stop sign” at Hwy. 48 and collided with another pickup in the intersection, a statement from the patrol said.
The other driver, 62-year-old Kameron Lee Ellis, of Hinckley, did not survive the crash, the patrol said.
Olson and three others in his family were all injured and taken by emergency responders to HCMC in Minneapolis. One of them, a male whose age and name have yet to be released, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.
Court records show that Olson’s criminal history includes two convictions for drunken driving, two for driving on a suspended license, and one each for speeding, having open liquor in a vehicle and failure to obey a stop sign.