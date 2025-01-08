Readers Write: Downtown’s future, naked swimming, state politics, fraud scandals

Thanks Lawrence R. Jacobs and Joseph Tamburino for your very telling and spot-on Jan. 7 commentaries (“Returning to good governance in Minnesota will require sustained attention” and “Where were our state investigators? It’s not like we don’t have any — or even enough,” Strib Voices). Our current administration and its staff should be ashamed and embarrassed by how badly they have allowed the taxpayers of Minnesota to have had their collective pockets picked in broad daylight. The pickpockets have figured it out and know that nobody is minding the store. The hundreds of millions lost is deplorable and not enough of the mainstream media is screaming from the rooftops and demanding answers. Sadly, but not unexpectedly, this administration’s solution is to throw millions of dollars, more people and another layer of bureaucrats at the problem now that the horse has been stolen. This will inevitably only slow down supervision and enforcement of the problem to yet another level. Come on, let’s just give the current departments the power and jurisdiction to cut off funds and shut these criminals down when they see red flags. We need more efficiency in the system — not more government layers to get in the way. Please show some respect for us and our money.