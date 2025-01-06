Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’m leaving office after 22 years with concerns and ideas for putting people above politics in Minnesota
Here are several proposals that at least deserve thought.
By Dean Urdahl
•••
As I wrap up 22 years of service in the Minnesota House, I am struck by the need to look back and peek into the future.
Over the years, political gridlock has been frustrating, but one-party control the past biennium presented a whole different set of concerns as the DFL caucuses had their way.
Legislators must work together for the good of Minnesota. That is supposed to be why we were elected.
I believe that the temporary 67-66 Republican majority and the likely 67-67 split after a special election provide an opportunity for accomplishment for the new cycle. As a past chair and lead on the bonding committee, I needed to negotiate and fashion compromises to reach the 81 supermajority votes needed to pass a bonding bill. In the last session, 11 Republican votes were required if all Democrats voted for the bill.
I once floated the idea that all omnibus finance bills must achieve a supermajority for approval, requiring both House caucuses to work together to pass major bills. My suggestion went nowhere.
It’s not quite the same, but both the Republican and Democratic caucuses will be forced to work with the other to pass any bill given the numbers in the House. It takes 68 votes to pass a bill; 67 doesn’t do it.
I envision the parties will work together to pass budget bills, while bills considered extreme by either side will receive no traction. It is also imperative that a bonding bill be agreed upon to fund essential infrastructure projects throughout Minnesota.
We have both politicians and statespeople in the House. It’s time for the statespeople to step forward.
I believe that there are several areas to look at to improve the operations of our political and governmental systems. At least some thought should be given to them.
• Eliminate precinct caucuses and move the primary to June. The small numbers of people attending caucuses allow for extremes on both sides to control our parties. The caucus item requires party action.
• Reorder legislative priorities that enable legislators to fully represent their districts instead of their caucuses.
• Remove or limit caucus fundraising power. The caucuses have become fundraising machines as the cost of legislative elections becomes exorbitant. The Humphrey School of Public Policy study suggests that caucus fundraising power imposes conformity and serves the interests of the donors.
• Limit terms for state offices. One can argue that elections themselves are term limiting. But, in light, of recent legislators approaching 50 years of service, this merits discussion. Fifteen states currently have term limits.
• Al Quie and Walter Mondale advanced the idea of an independent commission appointed by the Supreme Court to draft legislative and congressional district lines. The Legislature is supposed to do this task but hasn’t managed to be successful for decades, resulting in having new district lines drawn by a panel of judges.
• Return to a citizen Legislature. There is sentiment by some in the House to have a full-time Legislature, and some measures are leading in that direction.
• Omnibus finance bills should require a supermajority, the same as bonding bills.
• Require a supermajority to expand spending beyond inflationary increases.
Some of these thoughts may have more merit than others, but all at least deserve consideration, and most have wide public support. Some would lead to fashioning major bills in a bipartisan manner.
I offer these thoughts and suggestions as I leave office, with hope for a better Minnesota.
Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, became a member of the Minnesota House in 2003 and has retired.
about the writer
Dean Urdahl
It’s time to get serious about accounting for taxpayer dollars.