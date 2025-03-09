Readers Write: Conservation, finding common ground

I’m frustrated with the extremes in our politics because I truly believe that most Americans actually agree on more than we think. Government overreach, corruption and the failure of both parties to truly serve the people are real concerns for me. I consider myself a moderate, and I find myself deeply unsatisfied with our political choices. As a mediator — both by trade and at heart — I care about how we get to solutions, not just the end goal. I can’t support a path that tramples on the dignity and rights of those who can’t speak for themselves. And I also can’t look past the fact that we now have a convicted felon found liable for sexual abuse in the White House. As a woman, that reality is something I simply cannot reconcile.