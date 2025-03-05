Federal offices in Minnesota devoted to the Mississippi River recreation area and the state’s water quality are among five sites targeted for closure in the Trump administration’s massive cost-cutting campaign, according to a recently released list.
Feds plan to terminate leases at Mississippi River recreation headquarters and visitor center in Minnesota
National Parks and Fish & Wildlife sites are also part of cost-cutting moves targeting thousands of leases.
A government agency that manages federal property is under orders to reduce leases across the country. It has targeted the headquarters of the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area and the park’s visitor center at the Science Museum of Minnesota, both in St. Paul.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) also plans to terminate other Department of Interior land management agency offices in Minnesota, including one already slated to be replaced at a Voyageurs National Park site on Crane Lake.
The Minnesota sites were included in a long list distributed by the Democratic representatives on the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources and shared by the National Parks Conservation Association.
The Mississippi river recreation staff of 20 is based at an office in Kellogg Square in St Paul. The Trump administration plans to end that office lease Dec. 31; The visitor center and its exhibits are maintained at the Science Museum. Its lease termination is scheduled for Sept. 30.
It’s unclear whether the federal government will set up new space elsewhere. The firings of a river recreation area planner, cultural resources manager and biotechnician have added tension to the park offices, some parks supporters said.
“At the end of those lease dates, they don’t have a place to go,” said Christine Goepfert the park conservation association’s Midwest campaign director. “Are they meant to move somewhere else? That is the big question here.”
A Science Museum spokesperson said Wednesday that the museum hasn’t been informed of the visitor center’s fate.
“The connection to the Mississippi River is one of the reasons why the Science Museum moved to this location on the river bluffs in 1999,” added Emma Filar. “The Mississippi River Visitor Center is a valuable resource for our visitors.”
The recreation area covers about a 72-mile swath from Ramsey to south of Hastings. It links state, regional and local parks along the river corridor.
John Anfinson, former superintendent of the recreation area, said the federal moves don’t make sense strategically and have put the employees “in chaos.”
“They’ve already had the firing of probationary employees,” Anfinson said. “And now they are being told that they might not have a place to go” amid a wide federal mandate for employees to return to offices.
The National Park Service public affairs office and a GSA regional representative didn’t return messages seeking comment.
A new Crane Lake Visitor Center — built partly with state money and a partnership of Voyageurs National Park, Crane Lake Township and others — is planned to officially open this summer. It doesn’t appear jeopardized; Crane Lake Township Board Vice Chair Jim Janssen said the terminated park-related lease doesn’t involve the new center.
The canceled lease is for a ranger station and was expected because the new center will accommodate park rangers, said Christina Hausman Rhode, executive director of Voyageurs Conservancy, a philanthropic partner of the park. The center’s grand opening is June 6.
According to the natural resources committee list, the GSA will also cancel the lease Sept. 30 for a Fish & Wildlife Service office in downtown Winona. And the U.S. Geological Survey’s Minnesota Water Science Center in Mounds View will lose its leased space in September 2026. Calls to both offices for comment were unanswered.
The list of federal park office and site closures is separate from another list of federal office buildings eyed for sale released last week.
