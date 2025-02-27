The federal government is looking to terminate leases and offload hundreds of buildings its owns across the country, including downtown Minneapolis’s historic Paul D. Wellstone building and other office spaces located in Minnesota.
Trump administration eyes sale of historic Wellstone building, other federal offices in Minnesota
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is also looking to terminate the lease for the Indian Health Service Office in Bemidji.
The buildings, newly listed as “non core” assets by the U.S. General Services Administration, are being eyed for sale by the government as part of a sweeping effort in the Trump administration to slash federal spending.
GSA plans obtained by the Star Tribune includes the Wellstone building, the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building near the MSP airport, a courthouse in Fergus Falls and two Social Security Administration offices on a list of buildings expected to be put up for sale over the next several years.
A “regular drumbeat of disposal decisions” will be rolled out to eliminate nearly 600 buildings from the federal government’s portfolio, according to the agency’s plans. The GSA is charged with managing federal buildings and real estate while providing office space to federal employees.
The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The sale of these buildings would represent a significant reduction in federally owned buildings in Minnesota. The GSA lists 11 federal holdings across the state, including the federal courthouse in St. Paul and several ports of entry. The agency says on its website that the federal government occupies space in more than 100 buildings in the state, including leased locations.
Federal leases are also being scrutinized. The Indian Health Service Office in Bemidji is listed on Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency website as a lease they are targeting for termination. DOGE’s website says the government could save $178,554 by terminating the lease.
Someone who answered the phone at the office in Bemidji didn’t know that their building was listed on DOGE’s website and was unsure where they would go if the lease was terminated.
An internal presentation on the GSA plan says that non-core assets “will be disposed of and customer agencies that do not require specialty space will be transitioned into privately-owned leased space.”
“By mandating a minimum 60% level of utilization for any given building, GSA is empowered to take the actions required to substantially reduce the owned footprint,” read the plans, laid out in a PowerPoint presentation.
Finding buyers for those buildings or tenants to fill them could be especially challenging. While demand for high-quality office space has been strong in some parts of the metro, demand has generally been soft, especially in and around downtown St. Paul.
At the end of last year, nearly a third of the office space in that area was vacant, according to a quarterly report from Colliers. That’s double the metro-wide rate and at all-time highs.
GSA’s plans says they’re targeting properties for sale with “significant reinvestment requirements and low revenue potential.”
The Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which primarily houses employees for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, was last renovated in 2014.
Two other locations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Edward J. Devitt U.S. Courthouse in Fergus Falls. That building currently contains the local law enforcement center, the county jail, several courtrooms, judicial offices and meeting spaces.
The Fergus Falls mayor and spokesperson for Otter Tail County did not return a request for comment about the building being listed as a “non core” asset.
The historic Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building was first constructed as a U.S. Post Office in 1913 before being turned into federal office building in the 1930s. It currently houses a passport office for the Department of State, Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board.
In 2022, Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar spearheaded an effort to rename the building in honor of former U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, who died in a plane crash in 2002.
Wellstone’s son Dave was surprised to learn that the building could potentially be sold to a private owner.
“It would seem to be a shame. We’re pretty proud that it’s the Wellstone name and what it stands for and all of the things it does for people,” said Dave. “I’m sort of shocked in some ways, and not others.”
Staff writer Jim Buchta contributed to this report
