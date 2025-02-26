Reports of wolves killing livestock in Minnesota reach a record high

Minnesota has the highest wolf population in the Lower 48, and is the only state other than Alaska that never killed them off by the early 1900s. While wolves never had to be reintroduced here, their population had been limited to the dense woods of the North Shore by the 1940s and 1950s. They had been trapped, shot and poisoned out of the rest of Minnesota. Conservation efforts began in earnest in the 1960s. Their range spread to roughly half of Minnesota by the early 2000s, where it has remained.