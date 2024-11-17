A clever wolf repeatedly snuck into a Minnesota ranch. Biologists figured out its MO.

This time, Gable filled the hole with stones that the wolf could not move. That worked until the creek flooded, and all the driftwood gathered in the rising water created a small curl at the base of the fence. The wolf squeezed under the curl. When the curl was fixed, 04D traveled a few miles to the other side of the ranch where she found soft-enough ground to pull out the anchors that attached the apron of the fence to ground and snuck in again.