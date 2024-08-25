Readers Write: Competing state flags, misinformation, citizenship, health care, transit

Regarding “There’s hope yet” (Readers Write, Aug. 17): Congratulations to those who have just earned their citizenship. They should be gratified that they know more about American civics than the majority of native-born citizens. According to a 2018 study released by Institute for Citizens & Scholars (formerly the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation), “only one in three Americans (36 percent) can actually pass a multiple-choice test consisting of items taken from the U.S. citizenship test, which has a passing score of 60.” Birthright citizenship does not automatically confer knowledge; citizenship is a learned value. Rudimentary knowledge of the composition of government and how it works is fundamental to the perpetuation idea that is America. Every high schooler should be required to pass the civics (history and government) questions for the naturalization test before getting a diploma. Democracy dies in ignorance.