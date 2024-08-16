Readers Write: America, Gov. Tim Walz, St. Louis River, city taxes, Target’s eggs

How does this work, exactly? We elect a governor to oversee all important details of the state of Minnesota. Infrastructure. Crime. Education. Housing. Health. And on and on and on. We employ the governor. We pay him a salary of $149,550. By the way, the median household income in Minnesota is $84,313. For the last three months Gov. Tim Walz has been crisscrossing the United States stumping for Joe Biden. Nonstop. Now Walz is running for vice president on the Kamala Harris ticket. Every day Walz is at rallies and fundraisers all over the country. Gov. Walz: Who is running the state of Minnesota? Remember, the job you were elected and hired to do? It is shameful and remarkable that we allow our elected officials to totally disregard the job they are paid to do — while they spend six months trying out and campaigning to get another job. What other industry would every allow such a thing? The simple answer is none.