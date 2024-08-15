Target won’t meet its cage-free egg goal in 2025

On the last page of its annual sustainability report released at the end of July, Target explained it would not meet a goal set in 2016 to sell 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. Target had originally said its aspiration was “based on available supply.” The retailer hinted at problems in its report last year saying bird flu had struck its two largest facilities producing cage-free eggs for its private label Good & Gather, which “significantly impeded our progress on our cage-free goal.”