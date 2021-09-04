ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The Twins sent starting pitcher Randy Dobnak to the mound Friday at Tampa Bay for the first time in 2 ½ months during a 5-3 loss while they also planned to bring back fellow starter Michael Pineda from injury.

Manager Rocco Baldelli declared Dobnak "healthy" and in a "good spot" after he was summoned from the 60-day disabled list because of a strained middle finger on his pitching hand.

The Rays scored three runs in the second inning and two more in the third for a 5-1 lead that wiped away Jorge Polanco's first-inning homer. After that, Dobnak retired 15 consecutive batters starting with the third inning's final out and he threw 88 pitches through seven innings — 53 of them strikes — before Ralph Garza Jr. replaced him for the Rays' final eighth-inning at-bat.

"He needs to pitch," Baldelli said before the game. "He needs to get out there and and log some innings. It's obviously been awhile since he's thrown at the big-league level."

Pineda was placed on the injured list three weeks ago because of a mild oblique strain and will throw a bullpen session Saturday. Then he'll be tag-teamed with Bailey Ober in Ober's next start Monday in Cleveland.

Baldelli envisioned the two combining for six or seven innings with Ober starting and Pineda relieving. That will allow the Twins to lighten Ober's load in September by cutting his pitch count from 65 to 80 a game and give him an extra day's rest before starting on Monday.

It also will serve as a return point for Pineda to return to the starting rotation, Baldelli said.

"It's not going to be something that we're definitely going to be doing indefinitely," Baldelli said. "It keeps Bailey in a good spot innings-wise so we're not continually pushing him in the month of September. And that seems like the appropriate day that we get Mike back in there. It just allows us to accomplish several things."

Dome-field advantage

Twins outfielders and infielders spent extra time early for Friday's game attempting to catch balls fired toward Tropicana Field's domed roof by a pitching machine at home plate. They hadn't played there since 2019.

Baldelli played center field and coached for the Rays there much of his career.

"We have some guys who have never been here," Baldelli said. "We definitely were going to have the heavy-duty, hack-attack machine out there shooting some big pop-ups, reminding our guys of some things out there. If you take your eye off the ball in this building, you're going to have a really tough time.

"It could get very challenging, very fast out there. You can win or lose ballgames because of it."

Too many?

Utility player Nick Gordon started Friday in left field again, a corner-outfield position at which the Twins also have Jake Cave, Brent Rooker or Rob Refsnyder and others. You can pencil Byron Buxton in center field and Max Kepler in right most every night.

"I'd like to see Nick play, but I'd like to see those others play, too," Baldelli said. "We have five extra players right now, several of which are full-time outfielders or part-time. When you have Buck and Kep in the lineup on a regular basis – which I'm quite pleased we do have that right now – there are less opportunities and less at-bats for everyone to get out there."

Thinking of home

Most of Baldelli's family by chance was not home in Rhode Island when remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded New York and New England this week.

"I know it has been a very difficult time for a lot of people in the Northeast and I'm thinking about everybody up there," he said. "I think everybody is. It's not a part of the country you're really prepared for something like this. There a lot of people on top of each other and I know it has been bad. I know everyone will do everything possible to help each other out, but it's a very scary, troubling time."