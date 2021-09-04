GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Michael Wacha, Tampa Bay
Rays' starter allowed two runs in six innings, his first win since July 7 against Cleveland. That's eight starts between victories.
BY THE NUMBERS
15Consecutive batters retired by Twins starter Randy Dobnak after Rays led 5-1 in the third inning. He's 1-7 this season.
32-13Rays' record since the All-Star break, including 14-3 in their last 17.
25Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco's homers this season after a two-out, first-inning one. The 25 are second-most by a switch hitter in a single Twins season, trailing only Chili Davis' 29 in 1991.
UP NEXT
Twins left-hander Andrew Albers goes against Tampa Bay's Chris Archer in a 3:05 p.m. Central game on FS1 and BSN.
Jerry Zgoda
