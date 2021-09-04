COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gabriel Arias was hit by a Jovani Moran pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night, giving Columbus a 7-6 victory over the Saints, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

BOXSCORE: Columbus 7, Saints 6

The Saints had rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the score, with Drew Maggi hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning before making it 6-6 in the eighth with a three-run double.

The Saints then advanced B.J. Boyd to third with one out in the ninth inning. Boyd singled, went to second on a passed ball and was sacrificed to third by Drew Stankiewicz. But Jose Miranda ended the inning by lining to Clippers third baseman Andruw Monasterio for a double play.

Mike Rivera led off the bottom of the inning with a single, and Moran walked Alex Call. After a sacrifice, Moran walked Will Benson before hitting Arias with a pitch that would have been ball four anyway.

