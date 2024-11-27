Mine operator on Grey Cloud Island wants to move quarries nearing depletion

The mines have co-existed with nearby residents for decades in Grey Cloud Island Township and Cottage Grove, sometimes causing controversy as homeowners complain about noise, traffic and blasting operations. The Grey Cloud Island Township Board in 2022 denied two variances the company sought, saying residents feared lower property values and increased noise and vibrations. Several months later, Holcim asked Cottage Grove to annex 120 acres of its property, a move that would have taken away Grey Cloud Island Township’s ability to regulate the mine as well as the tonnage tax — about $28,000 in 2022 — the township receives each year. Holcim later rescinded its annexation request.