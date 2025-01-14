Prosecutors challenge incompetency finding of south Minneapolis man accused of shooting neighbor

Judge Jean Burdorf, who has overseen previous cases involving Sawchak, ordered the mental health evaluation, known as a rule 20.01, in late November. Sawchak has had two previous criminal cases dismissed after he was found mentally incompetent. In 2013, he pulled a fire alarm at his home. When a police officer showed up, Sawchak asked the officer if he was “going to do anything about the neighbors?” Sawchak also had a disorderly conduct charge dismissed over mental incompetency. That case from 2016 allegedly involved Sawchak pulling a knife on his neighbor who was letting his dog out.