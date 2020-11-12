masters preview

Finally, Woods is back at Augusta to defend his green jacket

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Augusta, Ga.

Course: Augusta National GC (7,475 yards, par 72)

Purse: TBA. ($11.5 million in 2019; winner's share of $2.07 million)

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-5:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 1-5 p.m. (Ch. 4); Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Ch. 4)

Last year: Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters and 15th major, and his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, by coming from two shots behind in the final round and closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele.

The odds: Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite at 8-1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at 12-1. Woods is 35-1.

Sunrise, sunset: With Daylight Saving Time over, there is only about 10½ hours of daylight in November, compared with nearly 13 hours available in April. The Masters will use both tees at the start of the weekday rounds for the first time since rain delays in 2005. Speaking of rain, it is a near certainty Thursday for the opening round.

Notes

This is the first time the Masters has not been played in the spring since it began in 1934. … The field features only 43 of the top 50 in the world. Five players either won or moved into the top 50 since golf returned, while Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew. The field was set for a Masters held in April, with no additions. … C.T. Pan will have waited 561 days from the time he qualified by winning at Hilton the week after the last Masters until he tees it up Thursday. … Rory McIlroy gets his sixth crack at winning the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. … There will be no spectators allowed except for a player's significant other, coaches and Augusta National members. … The 36-hole cut no longer includes a 10-shot rule.

Online

Live video channels will be available throughout each playing day from these locations on the course: Amen Corner; Holes 15 and 16; Holes 4, 5 and 6. Featured groups will also be shown. A new "My Group" feature allows viewers to create a personalized feed. All of this is available on the Masters app and masters.com/index.html.

ASSOCIATED PRESS