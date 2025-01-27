Prep Athletes of the Week: Hat tricks come easy for Marshall girls hockey standout Brooklyn Mauch

Brooklyn Mauch
Marshall • hockey
When she was young, Mauch’s older siblings would lug her to the hockey rink. Now, she’s displaying what she learned.
The sophomore forward has the most points of any girls hockey player in Minnesota this season with 76. Through Monday, she has 43 goals and 33 assists.
“I’m glad they dragged me to the rink,” Mauch said about her two sisters, Courtney and Sydney, and brother Tucker. “They taught me so much. You can’t get anywhere without working hard.”
Mauch has six hat tricks this season for the Tigers (20-2-1), who have improved in each of her three seasons on varsity. The Tigers won 17 games last season after winning 12 in the 2022-23 season.
“We’ve had a tremendous year,” Mauch said. “We all know what it takes to have a successful year. My teammates are very special.”
Mauch’s improvement runs parallel with Marshall’s girls hockey program. She was an 18-goal scorer as an eighth grader and is coming off a 21-goal season.
“Brooklyn is fun to watch and so easy to coach,” Marshall coach Cassi Weiss said. “She is always looking to be better than she was yesterday.”
That includes outdoing her sisters, both members of Marshall’s 2018 state tournament team.
