Prep Athletes of the Week: Hat tricks come easy for Marshall girls hockey standout Brooklyn Mauch

“Avery is the exact kind of person you want to have on your team,” Skippers coach Sean Kern said. “She understands the value of hard work and is highly dedicated to the pursuit of success.” The Minnetonka senior was the medalist in a Lake Conference meet with a time of 16 minutes, 21.4 seconds over the 5K course at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. “While she is a driven competitor, she quickly acknowledges the success of those she races against and is always giving hugs and high-fives to all others crossing the finish line,” Kern said. “She has been a pillar in our program over the last four years.”