Prep Athletes of the Week: Hat tricks come easy for Marshall girls hockey standout Brooklyn Mauch

Sophomore forward Brooklyn Mauch has recorded six hat tricks this season for the Tigers.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 27, 2025 at 11:04PM
Marshall sophomore forward Brooklyn Mauch leads the state in scoring this season with 76 points, including 43 goals. (Provided)

Brooklyn Mauch

Marshall • hockey

When she was young, Mauch’s older siblings would lug her to the hockey rink. Now, she’s displaying what she learned.

The sophomore forward has the most points of any girls hockey player in Minnesota this season with 76. Through Monday, she has 43 goals and 33 assists.

“I’m glad they dragged me to the rink,” Mauch said about her two sisters, Courtney and Sydney, and brother Tucker. “They taught me so much. You can’t get anywhere without working hard.”

Mauch has six hat tricks this season for the Tigers (20-2-1), who have improved in each of her three seasons on varsity. The Tigers won 17 games last season after winning 12 in the 2022-23 season.

“We’ve had a tremendous year,” Mauch said. “We all know what it takes to have a successful year. My teammates are very special.”

Mauch’s improvement runs parallel with Marshall’s girls hockey program. She was an 18-goal scorer as an eighth grader and is coming off a 21-goal season.

“Brooklyn is fun to watch and so easy to coach,” Marshall coach Cassi Weiss said. “She is always looking to be better than she was yesterday.”

That includes outdoing her sisters, both members of Marshall’s 2018 state tournament team.

“They both scored in the state tournament. I have to be better than them,” Mauch said, laughing. “They have inspired me.”

Mauch leads by example. She also performs every drill with a smile on her face, Weiss said.

“She is such a hard worker, but absolutely loves being on the ice,” Weiss said.

Christian Wiggins

Wayzata • basketball

The 6-5 junior guard recorded a double-double of 28 points and 13 rebounds, along with three steals, to lead the Trojans (14-2) to a 93-80 victory over Hopkins. Wiggins made six three-pointers in the win. “His ability to guard the ball and score at all three levels makes him a very good all-around player,” Wayzata coach Bryan Schnettler said. “His improving leadership skills has helped take our team to a new level and we will need that to be at our best in March.”

Sadie Zachman

Rogers • gymnastics

The junior captain “leads the team with her positive attitude, passion for the sport and dedication to seeing her teammates succeed,” Royals coach Aly Meech said. Zachman has season-best scores of 9.5 in the floor exercise, 9.4 on the balance beam, 9.3 in the vault and 9.05 on the uneven bars. She finished 14th in the all-around competition at the 2024 Class 2A meet. “She achieves to be not only be a powerhouse in the gym, but in life,” Meech said. “She excels in whatever she puts her mind to.”

Zach Remer

Mille Lacs • wrestling

The two-time state champion is 25-0 this season and ranked No. 1 at 133 pounds in Class 1A by The Guillotine. “Zach is an incredible young man with an extraordinary work ethic that I have not seen before in someone his age,” Mille Lacs coach Josh Hughley said. “He has his goal set on becoming a three-time state champion. Remer owns a career record of 219-25 for the combined program between Onamia and Isle, and recently broke the school record of 218 career wins set by Nik Borchert.

Avery Marasco-Johnson

Minnetonka • Nordic skiing

“Avery is the exact kind of person you want to have on your team,” Skippers coach Sean Kern said. “She understands the value of hard work and is highly dedicated to the pursuit of success.” The Minnetonka senior was the medalist in a Lake Conference meet with a time of 16 minutes, 21.4 seconds over the 5K course at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. “While she is a driven competitor, she quickly acknowledges the success of those she races against and is always giving hugs and high-fives to all others crossing the finish line,” Kern said. “She has been a pillar in our program over the last four years.”

Christian Garrity

Rosemount • hockey

The senior forward scored nine goals and added four assists in the past three games for Rosemount, the ninth-ranked team in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s boys hockey Top 25. “Christian is a pure goal-scorer with a knack for the back of the net and has been producing a lot for us down the stretch,” Rosemount coach Ricky Saintey said. This season, Garrity has 26 goals and 16 assists for the Irish (19-2). He has been a 20-goal scorer each of the past three years.

Clockwise from top left: Emily Anderson of Martin County West; Christian Garrity of Rosemount; Zach Remer of Mille Lacs and Avery Marasco-Johnson of Minnetonka. (Provided photo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Emily Anderson

Martin County West • basketball

The senior recorded a double-double of 40 points and 12 rebounds in a recent 60-52 victory against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther. She scored a school-record 46 points — topping her brother Zach’s mark by one point — in a 62-52 win over Maple River earlier this month. A 6-foot forward, her 1,848 career points is the school record for the girls program. “Emily has been playing very well for us,” Mavericks coach Cliff Anderson said. “Her size and athleticism allow us to use her anywhere on the court.”

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

