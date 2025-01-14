Pornography industry is profiting off innocent children

There is growing scientific consensus that early exposure to pornography leads to a higher likelihood of child-on-child sex abuse, lower self-esteem and body image concerns, problems forming healthy relationships later in life, sexual dysfunction and mental health concerns. During one committee hearing, Texas lawmakers heard testimony from a mother who shared her own heartbreaking story about her 10-year-old daughter who became addicted to pornography. The addiction was so gripping that by the time her daughter was 15 her biggest dream was to become an adult film star. She testified that despite her best efforts as a mom, she was unable to protect her child against the porn industry. These technology giants were doing nothing to protect her child. Rather, wide access to pornography pushed her daughter into self-isolating behaviors, limiting her ability to dream about any other career or possibilities for her future. These experiences represent a mere fraction of parents, teens and children across the entire country who are victims of the online pornography industry’s aggressive assault on young minds, which is not limited by physical or geographic boundaries.