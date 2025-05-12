Opinion: Why an infrastructure bill can’t wait any longer

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I was door-knocking in 2022, one of the top issues I heard from voters in my district was the need for safe drinking water. Whether they were Republicans, DFLers, independents or even apolitical Minnesotans, they were all understandably concerned. Some of our friends and neighbors have expressed hesitancy to even take a shower or boil pasta in their water. As a resident of the east Twin Cities metro area with contaminated water in my own well, it’s a problem I’m all too familiar with.
In 2018, the state of Minnesota settled a lawsuit against 3M to the tune of $850 million. For years, 3M had been polluting the east metro with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. These chemicals have thousands of varieties, and they’ve been used in manufacturing since the mid-20th century. They’re referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their inability to break down naturally over time. It’s theorized that every living organism on Earth contains traces of these chemicals because of their widespread use. Additionally, they’ve been linked to numerous health problems, including increased risk of certain cancers, reproductive and fertility issues, developmental effects, heightened cholesterol, deficient immune systems, high blood pressure and more. The efforts needed to combat these chemicals are monumental, but we have taken some big steps in our state.
In 2023, I was proud to help author Minnesota’s world-leading ban on these chemicals. As of this January, we’ve banned their use in most everyday items, and by 2032, we will have banned all unnecessary PFAS in our state. These are meaningful actions that will curb the introduction of these chemicals into our environment. The much harder task will be removing the PFAS that have already contaminated our drinking water.
With the 3M settlement funds, our state has been allocating dollars to cities and towns that have been severely affected by 3M’s PFAS pollution. However, critical improvements to our water treatment facilities are expensive. Cities that I represent, like Hastings, cannot afford these improvements on their own and have resorted to hiking water rates to help pay for the water treatment improvements. More than ever, Minnesota needs to pass a bonding infrastructure bill to help the residents of our cities and towns.
Last year, the Legislature neglected to pass a bonding bill, meaning shovel-ready projects like Hastings’ water treatment facilities have had to wait another year for necessary funding. Hastings is not alone, either. Recycling plants, libraries, city halls, wastewater treatment facilities and museums all over our state are in need of repairs, and they cannot afford to wait another year if lawmakers continue to neglect these vital investments.
Because bonding bills require a three-fifths majority vote in the House and Senate rather than a simple majority, they can be used as political bargaining chips in budget negotiations. With a tie in the House and a one-vote majority in the Senate, leaders are able to withhold votes on a bonding bill because they want concessions on other legislation. This should never be the case. Every district in our state — red, blue and purple — has crumbling infrastructure in dire need of repairs. Minnesotans deserve to have these needs met, free of political gamesmanship.