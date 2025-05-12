Opinion: Why an infrastructure bill can’t wait any longer

In 2018, the state of Minnesota settled a lawsuit against 3M to the tune of $850 million. For years, 3M had been polluting the east metro with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. These chemicals have thousands of varieties, and they’ve been used in manufacturing since the mid-20th century. They’re referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their inability to break down naturally over time. It’s theorized that every living organism on Earth contains traces of these chemicals because of their widespread use. Additionally, they’ve been linked to numerous health problems, including increased risk of certain cancers, reproductive and fertility issues, developmental effects, heightened cholesterol, deficient immune systems, high blood pressure and more. The efforts needed to combat these chemicals are monumental, but we have taken some big steps in our state.