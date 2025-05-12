Opinion: Crime victim services need a long-term funding solution

Crime victim services are vital to Minnesota’s public safety infrastructure. These services not only contribute to the safety and security of our communities, but they also contribute to the restoration of economic health and emotional wellness for victims and their families who have been affected by violence and crime. By helping crime victims establish economic security and independence, these services are a stepping stone to interrupting violence and poverty. The goal of the work is a dignified life for all people, no matter what they have experienced. When individuals, families and communities who have been harmed by crime and violence can overcome barriers around housing, personal finance and safety, everyone benefits.