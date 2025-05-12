Opinion: Crime victim services need a long-term funding solution

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Responding to crime means more than making arrests; it means making sure victims can find help, safety and stability.
Every day in Minnesota, crime victims search for support. Some hear about services from a friend. Others find a number online. Many are handed a law enforcement-issued “blue card” after filing a report. However they get there, these survivors are directed into Minnesota’s crime victim services network — a statewide system offering shelter, legal guidance, health care navigation and more. These services are essential to public safety. But right now, they’re not adequately funded to deliver services to each Minnesotan who needs them.
As a veteran law enforcement officer and a longtime trauma-informed service provider, respectively, we jointly call on our state leaders to turn over every couch cushion and reprioritize fees, fines and prosecution penalties to ensure crime victim services are not left behind this session. Our state must uplift victims of crime and violence.
We have seen firsthand how crime victims and their needs are not prioritized within the criminal legal system. They often face barriers in coming forward and asking for help, they fear retribution, and the services they need to rebuild their lives are at jeopardy of disappearing.
Every victim’s needs are different, but one thing is consistent: Advocates help them feel safe, heard and supported. Survivors often say that just knowing someone will pick up the phone makes it easier to face the hardest moments and take the steps needed to begin rebuilding.
Crime victim services are vital to Minnesota’s public safety infrastructure. These services not only contribute to the safety and security of our communities, but they also contribute to the restoration of economic health and emotional wellness for victims and their families who have been affected by violence and crime. By helping crime victims establish economic security and independence, these services are a stepping stone to interrupting violence and poverty. The goal of the work is a dignified life for all people, no matter what they have experienced. When individuals, families and communities who have been harmed by crime and violence can overcome barriers around housing, personal finance and safety, everyone benefits.