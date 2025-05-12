Opinion: The benefits of investment in St. Paul’s arena complex from the perspective of residents

First, it’s crucial to understand that the city of St. Paul owns the Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild, led by team owner Craig Leipold, is the tenant, not the landlord. There are hundreds of events in the arena every year. Only 44 of them are Wild games. And contrary to what opponents suggest, Leipold and the Wild are stepping up, significantly. The Wild has agreed to pay $238 million of the $488 million renovation, and cover cost overruns. The city and local partners will contribute $200 million, which lowers the ask of the state to a $50 million investment.