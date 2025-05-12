Opinion: The benefits of investment in St. Paul’s arena complex from the perspective of residents

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Downtown St. Paul is at a crossroads — and the time to act is now by investing in a renovated arena. As proud residents and champions of St. Paul, we have a vision for our city: a vibrant, thriving downtown where businesses flourish, visitors are drawn and our communities grow stronger. Central to achieving this vision is smart, strategic investment in our public infrastructure, including partnership between the city, state and Minnesota Wild to update the Xcel Energy Center.
We understand the concerns raised by those opposing public investment in sports facilities. Critics argue: “Don’t spend my tax dollars — make the wealthy team owner pay!” or “The building looks fine; why spend millions on it?” But let’s clarify these points with facts that matter to every resident.
First, it’s crucial to understand that the city of St. Paul owns the Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild, led by team owner Craig Leipold, is the tenant, not the landlord. There are hundreds of events in the arena every year. Only 44 of them are Wild games. And contrary to what opponents suggest, Leipold and the Wild are stepping up, significantly. The Wild has agreed to pay $238 million of the $488 million renovation, and cover cost overruns. The city and local partners will contribute $200 million, which lowers the ask of the state to a $50 million investment.
The Xcel Energy Center isn’t just an arena — it’s an economic powerhouse. Last year alone, it welcomed millions of visitors to the capital city for hockey games, concerts and events, infusing an astounding $383 million annually into our local economy. No other entity in our city drives that kind of visitor traffic or investment. That’s millions in tax revenue going straight back into the pockets of residents through city and state services — funds that, without this visitor spending, residents would inevitably have to cover.
Imagine downtown St. Paul without the Wild. Picture fewer restaurants, empty hotels and too-quiet streets. The consequences when buildings aren’t properly maintained are being clearly illustrated in downtown St. Paul right now. The Madison Equities portfolio, composed of 13 deteriorating properties, stands as a stark reminder that when property values and tax revenues decline, the financial burden shifts to residents across our city. Simply put, disinvestment costs us all.
Though the Xcel Energy Center still looks presentable, it is 25 years old and already operating beyond its intended lifespan and capacity. The planned renovations include vital upgrades to ADA accessibility, plumbing and essential improvements to reduce congestion and enhance safety for visitors. These aren’t just cosmetic enhancements — they’re necessary investments in our safety, comfort and competitive viability. Rather than wait until the building is crumbling, an investment now maintains and creates a state-of-the-art, modern facility that Minnesotans can remain proud of.