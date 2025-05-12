Commentaries

Opinion: The benefits of investment in St. Paul’s arena complex from the perspective of residents

Simply put, disinvestment costs us all.

May 12, 2025 at 10:29PM
Minnesota Wild fans cross Seventh St. SW. ahead of a Minnesota Wild game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, outside Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

•••

Downtown St. Paul is at a crossroads — and the time to act is now by investing in a renovated arena. As proud residents and champions of St. Paul, we have a vision for our city: a vibrant, thriving downtown where businesses flourish, visitors are drawn and our communities grow stronger. Central to achieving this vision is smart, strategic investment in our public infrastructure, including partnership between the city, state and Minnesota Wild to update the Xcel Energy Center.

We understand the concerns raised by those opposing public investment in sports facilities. Critics argue: “Don’t spend my tax dollars — make the wealthy team owner pay!” or “The building looks fine; why spend millions on it?” But let’s clarify these points with facts that matter to every resident.

First, it’s crucial to understand that the city of St. Paul owns the Xcel Energy Center. The Minnesota Wild, led by team owner Craig Leipold, is the tenant, not the landlord. There are hundreds of events in the arena every year. Only 44 of them are Wild games. And contrary to what opponents suggest, Leipold and the Wild are stepping up, significantly. The Wild has agreed to pay $238 million of the $488 million renovation, and cover cost overruns. The city and local partners will contribute $200 million, which lowers the ask of the state to a $50 million investment.

The Xcel Energy Center isn’t just an arena — it’s an economic powerhouse. Last year alone, it welcomed millions of visitors to the capital city for hockey games, concerts and events, infusing an astounding $383 million annually into our local economy. No other entity in our city drives that kind of visitor traffic or investment. That’s millions in tax revenue going straight back into the pockets of residents through city and state services — funds that, without this visitor spending, residents would inevitably have to cover.

Imagine downtown St. Paul without the Wild. Picture fewer restaurants, empty hotels and too-quiet streets. The consequences when buildings aren’t properly maintained are being clearly illustrated in downtown St. Paul right now. The Madison Equities portfolio, composed of 13 deteriorating properties, stands as a stark reminder that when property values and tax revenues decline, the financial burden shifts to residents across our city. Simply put, disinvestment costs us all.

Though the Xcel Energy Center still looks presentable, it is 25 years old and already operating beyond its intended lifespan and capacity. The planned renovations include vital upgrades to ADA accessibility, plumbing and essential improvements to reduce congestion and enhance safety for visitors. These aren’t just cosmetic enhancements — they’re necessary investments in our safety, comfort and competitive viability. Rather than wait until the building is crumbling, an investment now maintains and creates a state-of-the-art, modern facility that Minnesotans can remain proud of.

The proposed renovation is a textbook example of a successful public-private partnership that promises a return on investment through increased economic activity. The phased approach currently focused on the Xcel Energy Center must ultimately include Saint Paul RiverCentre, now 27 years old, and the historic Roy Wilkins Auditorium at 93 years old. Together, the renovation of these interconnected facilities will not only drive further development, but they are also estimated to increase economic activity downtown by $110 million annually.

Long-term investment in the full renovation of the Arena Complex positions downtown St. Paul for a future marked by increased capacity to attract significant events, meetings and groups, translating directly to economic growth and revitalization. This strategy is one of the three tactics outlined in our shared Downtown Investment Strategy, which underscores how critical such investments are to our collective success.

We support these renovations not simply as boosters but as residents deeply invested in the future of St. Paul. Let’s seize this opportunity to enhance the vibrancy and economic resilience of our city, ensuring downtown St. Paul remains an exciting, welcoming destination for decades to come.

Jaimee Lucke Hendrikson is president and CEO of Visit Saint Paul. Joe Spencer is president of the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance.

