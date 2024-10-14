Police use DNA, Snapchat to link suspected rapist to unsolved 2017 kidnapping, rape

The two sisters had been picked up by Mohamed, who they knew through Snapchat, and brought to his apartment. Once they got there, Mohamed threatened to shoot them both if one of the women didn’t have sex with him. He brought the victim into his bedroom while the other sister stayed in the living room. Mohamed turned the volume up on the television but loud arguments were coming from the bedroom so the sister went to check on what was happening. She opened the door and saw Mohamed on top of her sister, with his pants down. Mohamed told her to shut the door or he was going to kill her. She ran from the apartment and called 911.