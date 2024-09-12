Sports

Podcast: The Rally Sausage never should have left; Is Kirk Cousins still hurt?

On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand lamented the Twins’ on-again, off-again relationship with their spiced meat charm. He also talked with Star Tribune writers Randy Johnson and Chip Scoggins and wondered about Kirk Cousins.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 12, 2024 at 12:08AM
The Twins celebrated in May with their Rally Sausage. It made a return in Tuesday's victory. (Bruce Kluckhohn/The Associated Press)

On a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who defeated the Angels 10-5 on Tuesday. They snapped a four-game losing streak, which had bookends of Pablo Lopez starts, and broke out of a slump at the plate. Their secret? The return of the Rally Sausage, that spiced meat talisman that brought the Twins out of their funk earlier this year. Its return leads to a question, though: Why did it ever leave? Plus Rand looks at the Lynx, who won for the 11th time in 12 games since the break. Can they hold onto the No. 2 seed?

11:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to set up Minnesota vs. Nevada on Saturday and to spin ahead to the Big Ten opener against Iowa a week from now.

20:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins goes into detail on his Football Across Minnesota feature. The fourth season debuted this week with a story of football revival at St. Paul Johnson and a life-saving effort at Minnesota-Duluth.

27:00: There is cause for alarm with Kirk Cousins. And is it too easy to kick a field goal in the NFL these days?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See More

More from Sports

See More
Business

Golf’s popularity remains after pandemic surge, good news for Bloomington-based Toro

The interior of a Topgolf center.

Interest in golf surged during the pandemic but hasn’t given back the gains other outdoor sports have which is good for the golf industry, including Toro and local courses.

Vikings

Vikings QB Sam Darnold brought lessons from San Francisco to Minnesota

card image
Twins

Twins’ Byron Buxton to be activated Friday

card image