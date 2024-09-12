On a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who defeated the Angels 10-5 on Tuesday. They snapped a four-game losing streak, which had bookends of Pablo Lopez starts, and broke out of a slump at the plate. Their secret? The return of the Rally Sausage, that spiced meat talisman that brought the Twins out of their funk earlier this year. Its return leads to a question, though: Why did it ever leave? Plus Rand looks at the Lynx, who won for the 11th time in 12 games since the break. Can they hold onto the No. 2 seed?
Podcast: The Rally Sausage never should have left; Is Kirk Cousins still hurt?
On Wednesday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand lamented the Twins’ on-again, off-again relationship with their spiced meat charm. He also talked with Star Tribune writers Randy Johnson and Chip Scoggins and wondered about Kirk Cousins.
11:00: Star Tribune Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to set up Minnesota vs. Nevada on Saturday and to spin ahead to the Big Ten opener against Iowa a week from now.
20:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins goes into detail on his Football Across Minnesota feature. The fourth season debuted this week with a story of football revival at St. Paul Johnson and a life-saving effort at Minnesota-Duluth.
27:00: There is cause for alarm with Kirk Cousins. And is it too easy to kick a field goal in the NFL these days?
