Podcast: The Rally Sausage never should have left; Is Kirk Cousins still hurt?

On a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who defeated the Angels 10-5 on Tuesday. They snapped a four-game losing streak, which had bookends of Pablo Lopez starts, and broke out of a slump at the plate. Their secret? The return of the Rally Sausage, that spiced meat talisman that brought the Twins out of their funk earlier this year. Its return leads to a question, though: Why did it ever leave? Plus Rand looks at the Lynx, who won for the 11th time in 12 games since the break. Can they hold onto the No. 2 seed?