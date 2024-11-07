Jim says: The thing that makes Minnetonka formidable is humility. The Skippers have a well-defined sense of self and know what they do well and stick to it. Their offensive line might be the best in the state, adept at creating inviting lanes for QB Caleb Francois and RB Chase Conrad to run through. The defense — fast, bruising and opportunistic — is a perfect complement. Blaine has its own superb running QB in Shaughnessy, but Tonka’s defense is up to this challenge. The pick: Minnetonka 30, Blaine 20