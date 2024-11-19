NTSB announces cause of fatal plane crash that destroyed Hermantown house

Jason and Crystal Hoffman and their diabetic cat Zuzu moved from Hermantown to South Range, Wis., after the accident that destroyed nearly all their belongings, in addition to their home. On the night of the crash, they woke to airplane parts at the foot of their bed, a destroyed stairway and the back side of the house blown out. The house, one of 84 built in Hermantown as part of the Jackson Project, was torn down and the couple sold the land. The brick Jackson Project houses were built in the late 1930s, a plan to move people who were struggling financially from urban to rural spaces, where they had space to grow their own food.