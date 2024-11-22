North Korean leader says past diplomacy only confirmed US hostility

North Korea also held a major arms exhibition in July last year and invited a Russian delegation led by then-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who was given a personal tour by Kim that included a briefing on the North's expanding military capabilities, in what outside critics likened to a sales pitch. That event came weeks before Kim traveled to the Russia for a summit with Putin, which sped up military cooperation between the countries. North Korean state media photos of this year's exhibition showed various artillery systems, including what appeared to be 240mm multiple rocket launch systems that South Korea's spy agency believes were part of the North Korean weaponry recently sent to Russia. When asked whether North Korea was showcasing the systems it intends to export to Russia, Koo Byoungsam, a spokesperson for South Korea's Unification Ministry, said he wouldn't make ''premature judgments'' but said the government was ''monitoring related trends." ''We stress once again that arms transfers between Russia and North Korea are a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and an illegal act that undermines the norms of the international community,'' he said.