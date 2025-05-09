Asian stocks are mixed after hopes for China-US talks, trade deal with the UK lift Wall Street

HONG KONG — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday as investors pinned their hopes on weekend trade talks between China and the U.S.
U.S. futures and oil prices logged modest gains.
China reported that its exports rose at a faster-than-expected 8.1% annual pace in April, down from 12.4% the month before. Exports to the United States dropped more than 20%, however, as President Donald Trump's steep tariff increases took effect.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1% to 22,777.82, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,343.38.
Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials are due to meet Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland.
Asked on Thursday whether he would consider lowering tariffs on Chinese imports if this weekend's talks go well, Trump said, ''It could be. We're going to see. Right now, you can't get any higher. It's at 145%. So we know it's coming down.'' He also said he expects the talks in Switzerland to be ''substantive.''
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.5% to 37,493.65, while the Kospi in Seoul was almost unchanged at 2,578.64.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4% to 8,228.10.