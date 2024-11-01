In Detroit, a shout-out to Tim Twentyman, senior writer for the Lions’ team website, who offered up a stat of the week that ties what the Lions’ running game is doing today to what a quartet of Hall of Famers did 64 years ago. Lions running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, the best duo in the league, each have 550 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. Per Twentyman, it’s the first time since 1960 that a team has had two backs do that through seven games. Two teams did that in 1960: Cleveland, with Jim Brown and Bobby Mitchell; and Green Bay, with Paul Hornung and Jim Taylor.