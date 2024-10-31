Now would be an ideal time for T.J. Hockenson to do what T.J. Hockenson does.
Vikings, Sam Darnold need T.J. Hockenson to do his same old things in long-awaited return
The Vikings’ star tight end will make his season debut Sunday against the Colts. He says QB Sam Darnold is “going to like having me out there, and we’re going to have some fun together.”
And how exactly does the Vikings’ top tight end do what a modern premier tight end does so well?
Journeyman quarterback Sam Darnold — the primary beneficiary of Hockenson’s long-awaited return from ACL surgery to game-day action come Sunday night against Indianapolis — explains:
“Just watching it last year and talking to him, it’s his ability to separate versus man [coverage] and find the open spots in zones,” said Darnold, who was a 49ers backup the last time Hockenson played in a game. “I think he’s just really smart and savvy in the way he can get open that way. I’m just really looking forward to it.”
So is Hockenson, who says he’s stronger and better than he was 10 months ago when he was injured and nine months ago when he had his surgery. While he said his reputation draws extra attention from defenders, occasionally, it’s never restrictive because the Vikings have too many other weapons and face a heavy dose of zone coverages.
“It’s kind of a feel thing [against zone],” Hockenson said. “You can weave in and out within the concept. Winning man to man, we have Jets [Justin Jefferson], so … they can’t double everybody. It leaves me one-on-one with a backer, a nickel, a safety. That’s fun for me. I enjoy that.”
Vikings Nation might feel the same joy, considering Darnold could be in the market for more quick, easy throws with left tackle Christian Darrisaw lost for the season and the Vikings scrambling to see who replaces him on Sunday night.
Some might be wondering what kind of impact Hockenson can have immediately since he’ll be working with a new quarterback live for the first time.
Well …
The last time that happened was Nov. 6, 2022. Hockenson had arrived five days earlier in a trade from Detroit.
The Vikings were in Washington. One minute, 17 seconds into that game, Kirk Cousins dropped back to pass on third-and-5. He found Hockenson underneath for a 19-yard gain to extend a touchdown drive.
Hockenson would play 60 snaps (91%) a week after he played 57 snaps (87%) in his final game with a Lions team that drafted him eighth overall in 2019. He’d be targeted by Cousins nine times, catching nine passes for 70 yards. The last of his five first downs was a 9-yarder on third-and-4 to set up the game-winning field goal with 16 seconds left.
“To handle that week showed a lot about his intelligence and his work ethic,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips recalled this week.
How unusual was that performance? Well, Irv Smith Jr., the guy Hockenson replaced, played 37 games as a Viking. He was targeted nine times only once. He never caught more than six balls. He never had more than 63 yards.
This time around, Hockenson has been practicing with Darnold for weeks before going live Sunday night.
“We’re having fun out here on the practice field,” Hockenson said. “We haven’t played a game together, but I’m assuming that’s going to carry over. … For me to be just a piece of the puzzle, I think he’s going to like having me out there, and we’re going to have some fun together.”
Even with Darrisaw starting the first seven games, the Vikings have allowed the third-worst pressure percentage (29.0%) in the league. Darnold has been sacked 21 times, tied for sixth most.
However — and this is a big however — Darnold shares ample blame because he often holds the ball too long. No starter in the league has had more time to throw than Darnold. His 2.8-second average is longer than everyone but Washington backup Marcus Mariota (2.86), according to Pro Football Focus.
“I think there’s been times when Sam’s been pretty elite throwing the ball down the field, and that’s why we’ve been explosive,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “But there’s also been times when [because of] his trust level … he takes a hitch or two extra trying to see if he can let things develop.
“We can do a better job helping him by how we design things. It might be a play where we’re attacking down the field, but where are the checkdowns? … Where are the five eligibles in regard to where his line of sight is?”
In other words, now is the ideal time for T.J. Hockenson to do what T.J. Hockenson does.
“Sam’s an accurate thrower,” Phillips said. “And T.J.’s a pretty easy guy to throw to.”
The Vikings haven’t said what their plan at left tackle is because they aren’t sure how quickly Cam Robinson can get up to speed after Tuesday’s trade from Jacksonville.