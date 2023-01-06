Not that long ago, the Lions were 1-6, the Jaguars and Steelers 2-6 and the Packers 4-8. Today, each team heads into Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs.

In the 89 seasons the NFL has had playoff games (1933-2021), there's never been multiple teams that were at least four games under .500 and rallied to make the playoffs in the same season.

The Packers (8-8) need only to beat the Lions (8-8) at home on Sunday to clinch the NFC's No. 7 seed, and the Jaguars (8-8) need only to win or tie the Titans (7-9) at home on Saturday to win the AFC South. Jacksonville also can sneak in as the AFC's No. 7 seed with a loss if the Dolphins, Patriots and Steelers lose.

The Lions, meanwhile, get the NFC's No. 7 seed if they win and Seattle loses to the Rams. And Pittsburgh will claim the AFC's No. 7 seed with a win and losses by the Dolphins and Patriots.

Overall, 19 of 32 teams are still alive for the Super Bowl. There are two playoff berths left in the AFC and one in the NFC.

Here are this week's games:

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Chiefs (-8 ½) at Raiders: Kansas City will clinch the No. 1 seed by disposing the Raiders and set up the possibility of Arrowhead Stadium hosting a FIFTH STRAIGHT AFC Championship game, though a neutral-site game is in play as a result of the Bill-Bengals cancellation. Patrick Mahomes has started 11 playoff games entering his fifth year as a starter. The only time he's ever left home was to play in two Super Bowls. Chiefs 34, Raiders 28

Titans (+6 ½) at Jaguars: Jacksonville, 3-14 a year ago, will hand Tennessee a seventh straight loss to win the AFC South and give the NFL a worst-to-first division winner for the 17th time in the past 19 seasons. Jaguars 31, Titans 20

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Vikings (-7½) at Bears: The Vikings defense is capable of making even Nathan Peterman a 300-yard passer, but Da Bears officially gave up on winning a fourth game three weeks ago when they last showed life in a five-point loss to Philly. With no Justin Fields, Chicago assures itself of a 10th straight loss. Vikings 30, Bears 17

Lions (+4 ½) at Packers: The slip-and-slide that is Lambeau Field in January gobbled up one dome team and spit it aside last week. Next up: A feisty Lions team that will cede the NFC's No. 7 seed to the Packers while giving further warning that it's no longer a division doormat. Packers 31, Lions 28

Cardinals (+13 ½) at 49ers: The team that started 3-4 wins its 10th straight, five of them with Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, starting at quarterback. Now that's complementary football, folks. 49ers 27, Cardinals 16

Buccaneers (+4½) at Falcons: Falcons by 3

Ravens (+7 ½) at Bengals: Bengals by 3

Texans (+2½) at Colts: Texans by 3

Jets (+1½) at Dolphins: Dolphins by 14

Panthers (+3½) at Saints: Saints by 7

Browns (+2½) at Steelers: Steelers by 7

Chargers (+2½) at Broncos: Chargers by 7

Giants (+13 ½) at Eagles: Eagles by 7

Rams (+5½) at Seahawks: Seahawks by 7

Cowboys (-7½) at Commanders: Cowboys by 7

UPSET SPECIAL

Patriots (+6½) at Bills: Bill Belichick slips in an unexpected gut punch and comes away with the AFC's No. 7 seed. The Patriots also can claim the playoff spot with a loss, losses by the Dolphins and Steelers and a win by the Jaguars. Patriots 28, Bills 25

Last week's Upset Special: Steelers (+3) 13, Ravens 10. Final: Steelers 16, Ravens 13. Record: 6-11.

SEASON RESULTS

Straight up last week/season: 13-2/148-103-2.

Against the spread last week/season: 9-6/128-122-3.

Vikings picks: 10-6.