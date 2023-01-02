The Buccaneers won the NFC South and the No. 4 seed, and the Giants clinched a playoff berth and the No. 6 seed. But every other seeding in the NFC playoffs will be up for grabs in Week 18.
Only the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The matchups on wild-card weekend Jan. 14-16 are: 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5.
Clinched playoff berths
1. Eagles (13-3): Philadelphia still has the best record in the conference, but left the door open for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed Sunday by losing their second game in a row without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.
2. 49ers (12-4): The NFC West champions leaped over the Vikings for the No. 2 by beating the Raiders in overtime after the Vikings lost in Green Bay because San Francisco holds the conference-record tiebreaker over the Vikings. The 49ers also remain in contention for the No. 1 seed because they also have the conference-record tiebreaker over the Eagles.
3. Vikings (12-4): The NFC North champions can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed and will host at least one home playoff game. But they lost their chance at the No. 1 seed with Sunday's loss and fell from the No. 2 spot.
4. Buccaneers (8-8): Tampa Bay won the NFC South — and claimed the No. 4 seed — with a 30-24 win over Carolina.
5. Cowboys (12-4): Dallas has clinched a playoff berth and still has a chance at the NFC East title and No. 1 seed. They need to beat Washington next week and have the Eagles and 49ers lose.
6. Giants (9-6-1): They clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 win over the Colts and are assured the No. 6 seed. If the seedings stay this way, New York would be return to Minneapolis to play the Vikings on wild-card weekend.
Battle for the seventh spot
Packers (8-8): They, shockingly, controls their own destiny after beating the Vikings on Sunday. Beat Detroit next week at Lambeau Field and they are in the playoffs after being 4-8 four weeks ago.
Seahawks (8-8): Seattle ended a three-game skid with a 23-6 win over the Jets. The Seahawks must beat the Rams next week and need Detroit to beat Green Bay to claim the seventh seed.
Lions (8-8): Detroit kept its playoff hopes alive with a 41-10 win over the Bears. The Lions need a win over the Packers and a loss or tie by Seattle against the Rams to complete their comeback from a 1-6 start.
Eliminated Sunday
Commanders (7-8-1): Replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz didn't work out for Washington, which lost to Cleveland 24-10 to fall out of playoff position. Then the Lions, Seahawks and Packers all won, entirely eliminating the Commanders.
