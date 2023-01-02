The Buccaneers won the NFC South and the No. 4 seed, and the Giants clinched a playoff berth and the No. 6 seed. But every other seeding in the NFC playoffs will be up for grabs in Week 18.

Only the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The matchups on wild-card weekend Jan. 14-16 are: 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6, 4 vs. 5.

Clinched playoff berths

1. Eagles (13-3): Philadelphia still has the best record in the conference, but left the door open for the NFC East title and the No. 1 seed Sunday by losing their second game in a row without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

2. 49ers (12-4): The NFC West champions leaped over the Vikings for the No. 2 by beating the Raiders in overtime after the Vikings lost in Green Bay because San Francisco holds the conference-record tiebreaker over the Vikings. The 49ers also remain in contention for the No. 1 seed because they also have the conference-record tiebreaker over the Eagles.

3. Vikings (12-4): The NFC North champions can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed and will host at least one home playoff game. But they lost their chance at the No. 1 seed with Sunday's loss and fell from the No. 2 spot.

4. Buccaneers (8-8): Tampa Bay won the NFC South — and claimed the No. 4 seed — with a 30-24 win over Carolina.

5. Cowboys (12-4): Dallas has clinched a playoff berth and still has a chance at the NFC East title and No. 1 seed. They need to beat Washington next week and have the Eagles and 49ers lose.

6. Giants (9-6-1): They clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 win over the Colts and are assured the No. 6 seed. If the seedings stay this way, New York would be return to Minneapolis to play the Vikings on wild-card weekend.

Battle for the seventh spot

Packers (8-8): They, shockingly, controls their own destiny after beating the Vikings on Sunday. Beat Detroit next week at Lambeau Field and they are in the playoffs after being 4-8 four weeks ago.

Seahawks (8-8): Seattle ended a three-game skid with a 23-6 win over the Jets. The Seahawks must beat the Rams next week and need Detroit to beat Green Bay to claim the seventh seed.

Lions (8-8): Detroit kept its playoff hopes alive with a 41-10 win over the Bears. The Lions need a win over the Packers and a loss or tie by Seattle against the Rams to complete their comeback from a 1-6 start.

Eliminated Sunday

Commanders (7-8-1): Replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz didn't work out for Washington, which lost to Cleveland 24-10 to fall out of playoff position. Then the Lions, Seahawks and Packers all won, entirely eliminating the Commanders.

Week 17 games with NFC playoff implications

Thursday

Cowboys 27, Titans 13

Sunday

Packers 41, Vikings 17

Lions 41, Bears 10

Giants 38, Colts 10

Saints 20, Eagles 10

Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24

Browns 24, Commanders 10

49ers 37, Raiders 34, OT

Seahawks 23, Jets 6