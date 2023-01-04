Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' reaction to Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin's heart stopping on the field after what looked like a routine hit. They eventually transition into a tough injury for Brian O'Neill and the Vikings offense, followed by Sunday's game in Chicago and how the NFC playoffs could shake out.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP source: Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year, $331M extension
Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth $331 million with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Sports
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Sports
Live at 8:30 p.m.: Wild meet Lighting at Xcel, follow on Gameview
Streaking Tampa Bay, winners of four in a row, comes to the X. Tap here for in-game statistics, boxscore and other NHL highlights.
Sports
Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark
Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Wolves at home vs. Blazers. Follow along on Gameview
The Wolves are coming off a big victory against the Nuggets as they take on the Blazers. Tap here for in-game statistics, boxscore and other highlights.