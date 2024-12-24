5 new Twin Cities breweries to try over winter break

Beers: The non-brewer owners knew to hire a seasoned brewer, Erica Sorenson,formerly of Unmapped Brewing Co. and one of the few women brewmasters in town. She and the team go all over the map with a deep beer list that includes a beet-juice saison, peach seltzer and Mexican lager spiced with Takis. All fun, but they’re really best at the more conventional stuff, including the dry-hop-bursting Ancient Armadillo IPA, the English-style porter Feral Female and one of the best Czech pilsners in town, Pils Are Good.