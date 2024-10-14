13 standout beers and 4 hot newcomers from Minnesota brewers’ Autumn Brew Review

While Little Thistle opened in 2018 and was able to get its name out there before the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Autumn Brew Review also cast a spotlight on an impressive batch of breweries that opened in the wake of lockdown. They included: outstate outlets like one named Outstate Brewing, which opened in 2021 in Fergus Falls; Minneapolis’ Brühaven Craft Co., which just began operations in June; and Bloomington’s Nine Mile Brewing, now the only brewery in Minnesota’s fourth-largest city.