It can be done, and especially when the schedule breaks your way. We should expect Fleck to craft a 10-win season every few years, not once in eight. And there have been four seasons in which he has won seven or fewer games. That’s not counting the COVID-19 season of 2020. That is counting this season, which the Gophers could finish at 8-5 if they defeat the Hokies on Friday and force Fleck to take a mayonnaise bath. It would be a two-win improvement over 2023 but still a year in which Fleck’s group fell short.