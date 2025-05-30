Rochester nightlife will get a boost with the summer opening of downtown rooftop bar

The owners of a Rochester speakeasy are betting their next venture can help elevate downtown nightlife to heights not seen since before the pandemic.
Bitter & Pour, an underground bar along Historic Third Street, plans to double its presence downtown with a second location atop the seven-floor H3 Plaza building, in a space formerly occupied by La Vetta rooftop bar.
La Vetta closed in 2018 and efforts to revive it were derailed by the pandemic and the changing landscape of downtown. It was among a handful of business closures in recent years — along with The Loop, Dooley’s Pub and Legends Bar — that have left a void in options for nightlife downtown.
Andrew Ferguson, co-owner and general manager of Bitter & Pour, said that before COVID, he can remember at least four or five establishments in the area staying open after 10 p.m. These days, however, downtown can be a ghost town after hours, especially on the weekdays, he said.
He is optimistic that Bitter & Pour Rooftop, as the new lounge will be called, could mark a turning point for the downtown entertainment district.
“We hear from everybody, ‘There’s nothing to do downtown anymore,’” Ferguson said. “And people don’t want to go to the [Twin] Cities every weekend just to have fun, so that’s our goal — to get some people back downtown that aren’t just coming for the restaurants.”
Together with building owner Andy Chafoulias, of Titan Development & Investments, Bitter & Pour is putting about a half million dollars into revamping the space, which includes room for 45 people inside and 60 on the outdoor patio. The plan is stay open year-round, though don’t expect any of the propane-heated igloos that caused a stir with the city back in 2018.
Ferguson said the goal is to open in August so the business can capture the summer crowds before the leaves change color and people head indoors.