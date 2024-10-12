NASA's Europa Clipper spacecraft will scour Jupiter moon for the ingredients for life

What type of life might Europa harbor? Besides water, organic compounds are needed for life as we know it, plus an energy source. In Europa's case that could be thermal vents on the ocean floor. Deputy project scientist Bonnie Buratti imagines any life would be primitive like the bacterial life that originated in Earth's deep ocean vents. ''We will not know from this mission because we can't see that deep,'' she said. Unlike missions to Mars where habitability is one of many questions, Clipper's sole job is to establish whether the moon could support life in its ocean or possibly in any pockets of water in the ice.