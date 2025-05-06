2 Republicans including JD Vance's half brother challenge Cincinnati's Democratic mayor

Perennially low turnout in Cincinnati's off-year mayoral primaries has led to surprising results for some candidates who were favored going in. Democrat John Cranley, a former City Council member, topped a former mayor of the city, Roxanne Qualls, in the 2013 mayoral primary, and parlayed the momentum into a win that fall. Four years later, Cranley came in second in the primary to Yvette Simpson, then a member of City Council. The incumbent mayor nonetheless won reelection that fall.