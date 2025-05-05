Man goes on trial accused of 8 killings in metro Phoenix in 2017

PHOENIX — The key to cracking a series of fatal shootings in the Phoenix area in 2017 came when police were called to a blood-spattered apartment where they arrested a man who was suspected of killing his mother and stepfather.
Authorities say evidence found there linked Cleophus Cooksey Jr. to four other killings. Police found a gun used in several of them, a necklace belonging to a victim and the vehicle keys of a woman whose partially nude body was found in an alley.
Cooksey's trial opens Monday, more than seven years later, after repeated delays due to pandemic. The 43-year-old is accused of murder and other charges stemming from a total of eight killings in Phoenix and nearby Glendale over a three-week span.
If he is convicted, prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Cooksey has said the allegations against him are false and pleaded not guilty.
In earlier years, two other serial shooting cases sparked fear in metro Phoenix, prompting some people to stay indoors after dark or stay off freeways where they occurred. Unlike those cases, the killings Cooksey is accused of did not occur over a matter of months and generated no publicity until his arrest.
The victims
The first of the eight killings happened Nov. 27, 2017. By that point Cooksey had been out of prison for four months after serving time for his role in a 2001 strip club robbery that turned deadly.
Cooksey knew some of the victims intimately, but others were strangers. Most of the shootings happened in the evening and overnight. Police never released a motive but said Cooksey was responsible.