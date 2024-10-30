Review: Steve McQueen’s WWII drama ‘Blitz’ is more unconventional than it appears

The film stays close to George as he makes his way closer to home in Stepney Green in the East End. ''Blitz'' is far less concerned with the aerial bombardment above than the festering prejudices and injustices on the ground. In the movie's most Dickens-esque sequence, George is taken in, and held prisoner, by a Fagin-like criminal (Stephen Graham) whose band of thieves steal from the dead and plunder freshly bombed-out flats. There are chillingly ghostly sequences, most of all one set in the Café de Paris. One moment it's a teaming, multiracial jazz club, the next — as captured in one sweeping, grotesque shot by Yorick Le Saux — it's a bloody ruin.