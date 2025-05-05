Trump threatens 100% tariff on foreign-made films

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump is opening a new salvo in his tariff war, targeting films made outside the U.S.
In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorized the Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to slap a 100% tariff ''on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.''
''The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," he wrote, complaining that other countries ''are offering all sorts of incentives to draw" filmmakers and studios away from the U.S. "This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!''
It wasn't immediately clear how any such tariff on international productions could be implemented. It's common for both large and smaller films to include production both in the U.S. and other countries. Big-budget movies like the upcoming ''Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," for instance, are shot around the world.
Incentive programs for years have influenced where movies are shot, increasingly driving film production out of California and to other states and countries with favorable tax incentives, like Canada and the United Kingdom.
Yet tariffs are designed to lead consumers toward American products. And in movie theaters, American-produced movies overwhelming dominate the domestic marketplace.
China has ramped up its domestic movie production, culminating in the animated blockbuster ''Ne Zha 2'' grossing more than $2 billion this year. But even then, its sales came almost entirely from mainland China. In North America, in earned just $20.9 million.
The Motion Picture Association didn't immediately respond to messages Sunday evening.