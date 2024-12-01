'Moana 2' sails to a record $221 million opening as Hollywood celebrates a moviegoing feast

''Moana 2'' was the nexus of a strategy shift for Disney. When it first began development, it was fashioned as a series for streaming. But when Bob Iger returned as chief executive, he reconsidered the balance between theatrical and streaming. The original ''Moana," after all, was the most streamed movie on Disney+ in 2023, with the added benefit of $680 million in box office in 2016. Only in February this year did Iger announce the release of ''Moana 2," with Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson returning as the voices of Moana and Maui.