Oil prices drop $2 with most Asian markets closed for holidays

HONG KONG — Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel early Monday after the OPEC+ group of oil producing nations said it plans to increase output. U.S. futures fell
U.S. benchmark crude oil sank $2.21 or 3.8% to $56.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Brent crude, the international standard, lost $2.14 to $59.15 per barrel.
On Sunday, the OPEC+ group of eight nations announced it will raised its output by 411,000 barrels per day. The group said strong fundamentals were behind the decision.
Falling crude oil prices have weighed on the sector, as traders factor in the likely impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies on the global economy. Crude oil prices in the U.S. are down about 17% for the year. They have fallen below $60 per barrel this week to a level where many producers can no longer turn a profit.
In stock trading, markets were closed in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and India. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 8,182.90 while Taiwan's Taiex declined 2.1%.
The U.S. dollar slipped to 144.32 Japanese yen from 144.71 yen.
The euro climbed to $1.1334 from 1.1306.