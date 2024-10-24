- Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Thursday
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
- TV: Prime Video, Fox 9
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 225 (Vikings), 226 (Rams)
- Line: Vikings by 3
Vikings-Rams preview and prediction: Which offense will shine brightest on Thursday night?
Viking coach Kevin O’Connell faces his former boss Sean McVay for the first time in a matchup that also features two of the NFL’s best wide receivers.
After losing their first game of the season 31-29 at home to the Lions on Sunday, the Vikings get little time to dwell on the defeat before a trip to the West Coast. They’ll face the Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, taking on a 2-4 team with plenty of players and coaches familiar to Kevin O’Connell and the rest of the Vikings coaching staff.
Here’s a look at what to expect between the Vikings and Rams on Thursday night:
The biggest story line
O‘Connell, McVay match up for the first time: The last time Kevin O’Connell coached at SoFi Stadium, he was the Rams offensive coordinator for their Super Bowl LVI victory over Zac Taylor (another former Sean McVay offensive assistant) and the Bengals. This time, O’Connell is the former McVay protégé trying to beat his old boss in Los Angeles, as the Vikings take their 5-1 record on the road. O’Connell and McVay remain close friends, and their offenses share plenty of similar traits; O’Connell comes into the game with noted McVay foil Brian Flores as his defensive coordinator, while McVay’s offense uses some of the same concepts that gave the Vikings trouble with Detroit on Sunday.
Vikings offense vs. Rams defense
Jefferson looks for big day vs. Rams’ corners: On Tuesday, Justin Jefferson said he’s “definitely sick of these 80-90 yard games” he‘s had for four consecutive games after he posted 133 yards against the 49ers in Week 2. The receiver said he can feel a big game coming for the Vikings’ offense; the Rams secondary might be one reason for his optimism. Cobie Durant, a Rams fourth-round pick in 2022, has been more effective as a pass rusher and run defender than as a cover corner, and the Rams fill out their nickel group with 31-year-old Darious Williams and undrafted free agent Josh Wallace.
Rams‘ run defense could struggle with Jones: The Rams have allowed at least 122 rushing yards in every game this season, with a defensive front nowhere near as formidable as the ones the Vikings have faced earlier this season. Running back Aaron Jones played through a hamstring injury that had him listed as questionable for the Lions game, scoring a 34-yard touchdown on his first run. The Vikings did not place an injury designation on Jones when they issued their final injury report on Wednesday, after the running back said he came out of the Lions game with no new hamstring issues. He could find room to run against the Rams’ front on Thursday.
Vikings defense vs. Rams offense
Kupp returns for Vikings game: In his first conversation with O’Connell after the Vikings hired him in 2022, Jefferson asked the coach, “Why is Cooper Kupp always open?” On Thursday night, the coach will hope he doesn’t have to answer a version of that question. Kupp will return from an ankle injury that’s kept him out since Week 2 and play against the Vikings, rekindling the partnership with Matthew Stafford that helped the Rams win a Super Bowl three years ago. The Rams will move Kupp around their formation; the Vikings have used Stephon Gilmore to shadow receivers this season, though he doesn’t typically follow them into the slot. Covering Kupp will be a group effort; if rumors about the Rams shopping Kupp come to fruition, it could be his last home game at SoFi Stadium.
Stafford is next test for Flores’ defense: The Vikings gave up more points on Sunday than they have all season, to a Lions team that found some answers to Brian Flores’ pressure packages after the Vikings harassed Jared Goff early in the game. Notably, the Lions motioned wide receivers across the formation to pick up Vikings edge rushers, while Goff’s footwork caused the Vikings secondary to bite in coverage a couple times. Stafford, at age 36, doesn’t run like he used to, but the Super Bowl-winning quarterback showed up on MVP ballots last year; his experience, arm strength and rapport with Kupp will present a challenge.
Injury report
Vikings
Out: LB Blake Cashman (toe)
Questionable: TE T.J. Hockenson (knee), G Dalton Risner (back), CB Akayleb Evans (hip)
Rams
Out: T Joseph Noteboom (ankle), LB Troy Reeder (hamstring), WR Jordan Whittington (shoulder)
Questionable: WR Puka Nacua (knee), DE Braden Fiske (back), DT Neville Gallimore (shoulder)
Prediction
The Rams won for the second time this year against the Raiders on Sunday, and the return of Kupp gives Stafford a dangerous weapon. West Coast night games, especially on Thursday nights, are a tough challenge, so it’s difficult to expect the Vikings will have smooth sailing against the Rams. But there’s enough of a mismatch between the Vikings’ offense and the Rams’ defense that Minnesota should be able to score plenty of points if Sam Darnold has time to throw and avoids turnovers. Even if it’s sloppy at times, the Vikings should get their first West Coast night win since 1996. Vikings 27, Rams 21
With little time to digest Sunday's loss to the Lions, the Vikings have a different set of challenges ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the Rams