Kupp returns for Vikings game: In his first conversation with O’Connell after the Vikings hired him in 2022, Jefferson asked the coach, “Why is Cooper Kupp always open?” On Thursday night, the coach will hope he doesn’t have to answer a version of that question. Kupp will return from an ankle injury that’s kept him out since Week 2 and play against the Vikings, rekindling the partnership with Matthew Stafford that helped the Rams win a Super Bowl three years ago. The Rams will move Kupp around their formation; the Vikings have used Stephon Gilmore to shadow receivers this season, though he doesn’t typically follow them into the slot. Covering Kupp will be a group effort; if rumors about the Rams shopping Kupp come to fruition, it could be his last home game at SoFi Stadium.